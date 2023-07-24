Crash claims one life in Paulding County

VW independent staff/submitted information

AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 7:07 p.m. Saturday, July 22. on County Road 179 south of Ohio 637 in Paulding County.

A 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Eathon Michael Miller, 25, of Ney, was traveling northbound on County Road 179 when he ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Miller was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Paulding County Coroner, Oakwood EMS, and John’s Towing and Recovery.