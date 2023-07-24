Dennis J. Berryman

Dennis J. Berryman of Grover Hill, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 7, 1945, (historic Pearl Harbor Day) in Van Wert, the son of John Merlin Berryman and Veda Endsley Berryman. He was born a “country boy” which remained in his genes his whole life.

He attended Hoaglin Jackson School during his elementary school years. He was a freshman in the first Lincolnview High School after the consolidation of Hoaglin Jackson, York, and Van Del. He graduated from Lincolnview High School in 1964. He furthered his education at Ohio State University in Columbus, where he earned a BS in science education with a minor in mathematics. He remains a true Buckeye fan. He later received a Master’s of Science in education from St. Francis College, Ft. Wayne in 1973. His first teaching experience took him to Pioneer, where he taught science, math, health, and driver’s education for two years at North Central High School. During that time, he met the love of his life as a result of parking cars at his cousin’s country wedding. That led to a whirlwind romance to the bride’s husband’s cousin, Alice Habegger, an elementary teacher in Ft. Wayne.

Dennis and Alice were married on December 19, 1970. They faithfully shared their love and commitment for 52 ½ years. Dennis bought them a new home in New Haven, where they resided for fourteen years. While living in New Haven, he willingly commuted to Van Wert to teach math and science at Lincoln Junior High School so that Alice could continue teaching with East Allen County Schools. He also continued to help work on his family’s farm in Grover Hill during fall and winter after school and on weekends in farm season. During this time, they were both members of First Missionary Church on Rudisill in Ft. Wayne, where they were actively involved, Dennis being both an auditor and usher for many years. While living in New Haven, they were blessed and proud to become parents of two sons, Kirk Allen and Craig Aaron.

In 1984, God opened the door for their family to move to Dennis’s homestead farm in Grover Hill. This was more than exciting for a country boy to return back home to his rural community to raise their sons to be hard working country boys. After the passing of his father, he resigned from his teaching position in 1995 to become a full time farmer. Their sons grew up to be responsible men who went to college, married (Kirk to Erica Kesler) and (Craig to Dawn Early), built homes, worked jobs nearby, continued to help in the Berryman Farm operation and eventually made him a proud Papa of five precious grandchildren, Allison, Adam, Reece, Madelyn, and Eben Berryman.

Dennis and Alice attended Mount Pleasant Church in rural Van Wert County until it closed, then they began fellowshipping at Grace Bible Church in Van Wert. Dennis continued to be a grain farmer as long as he was able with the help of both sons and with his “city, turned country” wife Alice, who learned to haul grain to the elevator following the passing of his beloved mother, Veda Berryman, who helped him until the age of 86. During the winter season, Dennis and Alice were blessed to be “snowbirds” in Venice, Florida, where they bought a condo and made many wonderful friends. They attended First Baptist Church of Venice during the winter season.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Merlin (Cocky) and Veda Berryman and his infant sister Jane Ann.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Berryman, Grover Hill; two sons, Kirk Berryman (Erica) of Middle Point, and Craig Berryman (Dawn) of Grover Hill; five grandchildren, Allison (Tyler Anderson), Adam, Reece, Madelyn, and Eben Berryman, and one sister, Kay Jean Berryman Bevington (Rodney).

Visitation will held from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27, with one hour of visitation ahead of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will take places at Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill.

Preferred memorials: Grace Bible Church, Van Wert.

