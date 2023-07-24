Drew Allen Gaskill

Drew Allen Gaskill, 27, of Van Wert, Ohio, passed away, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Drew was born on January 21, 1996, in Van Wert, and was raised by his parents, Hollis and Stephanie (Young) Gaskill. Though Drew’s biological mother was absent for most of his life, he still held a deep love for her in hopes they would reconnect someday.

Drew’s heart was open and loving. The sense of care and justice that he possessed made his family proud to call him their own. Drew held a special connection with his grandparents, Terry and Diane, and could often be found at their home listening to music or playing with their pets. Drew’s love of animals was unmatched, and this was clear with the many pets he took care of throughout his life. Drew’s love was also expressed in his giving nature. He was known to frequently give out a dollar to anyone he felt needed it more than him. His kind and gentle spirit lives on in those who love him and knew him best.

Drew is survived by his parents, Hollis and Stephanie (Young) Gaskill; sisters, Taylor and Riley Gaskill; brother, Trevor Young; an aunt, Teresa (Bob) Rice; uncles, Andrew (Lisa) Sampson, Micah (Nicole) Gaskill, Jesse Gaskill, and Robert (Trisha) Young; grandparents, Diane (Sampson) Gaskill, Dave (Linda) Langstaff, and Debbie Young and many adoring cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Terry Gaskill and Steven Young.

A celebration of life is currently being planned, and information will be sent out to loved ones and friends when arrangements are made.