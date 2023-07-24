JPHS museum to host annual chicken BBQ

Submitted information

PAULDING — Tickets are on sale now for the annual Chicken BBQ at the John Paulding Historical Society museum.

This year, Andy’s Knockout Chicken from Fort Wayne will be roasting delicious barbecue chicken from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, August 5. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding, across the street from the fairgrounds.

Half-chicken or quarter-chicken meals include chicken, baked beans, choice of cole slaw or fresh vegetables, plus applesauce and chips.

Dinners are available for carry-out, or to eat in the museum’s air conditioned dining room.

Tickets can be purchased from any director, officer or at the museum on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets also are available by calling 419.399.8218 or 419.399.3667.

This is an important annual fundraiser for the museum. Enjoy some mouthwatering barbecued chicken and fixings while supporting the John Paulding Historical Society in its mission of “Preserving the Past for Future Generations.”