Model Railroad Show to take over county fairgrounds

The 20th annual Model Railroad Show & Swap will feature layouts along with merchandise from nearly 250 vendors. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Trains, trains and more trains, plus all sorts of accessories and some forms of memorabilia – model train enthusiasts of all ages will find that and more at the 2023 Railroad Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show & Swap.

The 20th annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Just like in previous years, the show will feature operating layouts and nearly 250 vendor tables in four buildings, two of them air conditioned. All told, total exhibit space will be 40,000 square feet.

“We sold the Jr. Fair Building, the air conditioned building, during the first week of May,” show coordinator Chuck White said during a recent interview on WKSD/WERT’s Commissioner’s Corner/Mayor’s Conference show. “The Commercial Building total sell out was the week of June 14, so six weeks before the show we were totally sold out (of vendor space) and that’s unprecedented. We started a wait list because in the past we’ve had last minute cancelations…we had a vendor one year with 12 tables cancel on us on the Wednesday before the show and because we had a wait list we were able to sell those tables.”

Vendors will sell and swap anything and everything related to model railroading, including the trains themselves, tracks, layout scenery and much more. Along with those items, some vendors will offer train memorabilia, with at least one vendor selling railroad lanterns.

“You’ll see a little bit of everything and one of the unique things about Van Wert that people tell me is they come and they find things that they don’t see at other train shows,” White said.

Admission is $6 for adults, or $8 for a two-day pass. Admission is free for all children 12 and under. There will be free stuff for the kids and the event is handicap accessible.

The Railroad Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show & Swap is sponsored by the Van Wert County Historical Society.

More information and pictures of previous shows can be found at www.vwrrhw.com.