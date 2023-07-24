Parkway Class of ’66 to hold reunion

Submitted information

ROCKFORD — The Parkway High School Class of 1966 is hosting an informal reunion from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, September 16, in the Community Room at Parkway High School. All class members are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will include finger foods and soft drinks.

Registration is $10 per person and checks should be sent to Dennis Hinkle, 9360 U.S. 127, Celina, 45822. The registration deadline is August 1.

For more information or any questions, contact Dennis or Lynn Hinkle at dlynnhinkle11@gmail.com, or Steve Graham at SGraham925@aol.com.