Sportsman’s Club to hold annual event

VW independent staff

WILLSHIRE — A final reminder that the Willshire Sportsman’s Club’s annual Flea Market and Trade Days will be held from dawn to dusk Thursday through Saturday, July 27-29, at 3385 Ohio 81, two miles east of Willshire. Admission and parking are free.

There will be all types of flea market items, crafts, cement figures, tools, dog supplies, antiques, fishing, and hunting supplies. A vendor’s auction will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Food concessions will be available and this year, breakfast will be served 6-10 a.m. by the Willshire Sportsman’s Club members, while lunch and supper concessions will be served by the Parkway Booster Club.

No three-wheelers or four-wheelers are allowed at the site, except for the handicapped. You must be 16 to drive a golf cart.