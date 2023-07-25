Random Thoughts: playoffs and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around this year’s OHSAA football playoff format, 7-on-7’s, the pitch clock, a coveted scholarship offer and the Northwest Conference.

Friday night lights

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced last week that all football playoff games will be played on Friday nights this fall, except for state championship games, which will be spread out over three days, November 30-December 2.

They’ve tried this before and it didn’t work. Attendance and revenues were down substantially. You can make the argument that higher ticket prices turned some fans away but perhaps a bigger factor was many fans were forced to choose one playoff game on a Friday night. The split night format allowed fans to check out teams or games they might not otherwise see.

It can also be argued that the expanded playoffs have had opposite of the intended affect. In many cases, teams and fans are forced to drive a long distance to watch a first or second round mismatch. Some say the playoffs aren’t as special anymore, simply because you had to be outstanding just to make it to the postseason.

Now, I know a lot of coaches prefer playoff games to be played on Friday nights, but ultimately, the Friday-Saturday format offers more for the fans and yes, some of the teams.

In my mind, the expanded playoff format all but screams for a Friday-Saturday night format.

7-on-7

Repeat after me: 7-on-7 scrimmages are not indicative of how the upcoming high school football season is going to be for any team.

The same can be said for full contact scrimmages.

Pitch clock

I haven’t brought this up for a while. So far this season, Major League Baseball games are averaging two hours and 38 minutes with the pitch clock. Last year at this time, games were averaging three hours and three minutes.

The game hasn’t gone down the drain. In fact, I still think they’re more enjoyable to watch without all of the excess down time. Many predicted a large decrease in concession sales with the shorter games. That hasn’t really happened either. In some cases, concession sales are up.

Could MLB tweak things a bit? Of course, but at this point I’m not sure why they would.

OSU offer

Earlier this year, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Colin White said a basketball scholarship from Ohio St. would mean the world to him.

He’s now got it and a lot of other offers. He’s in a great spot – he has a great chance to pick the school that’s right for him in terms of academics and athletics.

The wait

Still no word on Delphos St. John’s joining the Northwest Conference and in fact, sources say it could be a few more weeks before a decision is announced.

If you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.