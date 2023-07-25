Specialized training available for rides

Submitted information

REYNOLDSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Monday that Ohio’s amusement ride industry will now have access to funding for specialized training in the industry.

In partnership with the Greater Ohio Showman’s Association and through Ohio’s TechCred program, ride companies are eligible for reimbursement for up to $2,000 per credential in training and certification through the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials (NAARSO) Inspector and Operations certificate programs.

At a press conference ahead of the start of the Ohio State Fair, ODA Deputy Director of Regulatory Programs and Chief of the Division of Amusement Ride Safety David Miran, ODA Chief Ride Inspector Ron Dean, and Talley Amusements joined ODA Director Brian Baldridge to discuss how this additional funding will better protect those who enjoy rides at carnivals, fairs, festivals, and amusement parks.

“Safety is a top priority at the Ohio Department of Agriculture,” Baldridge said. “With confidence, we put ourselves, our kids, and our grandkids on these rides after inspection. This is another example of how Ohio continues to set the standard for the amusement rides industry, and nothing is more important than the health and safety of Ohioans.”

With this certification, Ohio will continue to lead the nation in amusement ride safety with more hands-on education and training for those who work on and operate rides. In addition, Tyler’s Law makes Ohio’s ride safety standards some of the strongest in the country.

The rules adopt American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards. Owners of intermediate rides, towers, and roller coasters are also required to complete the following:

Ensure all rides meet the manufacturer’s minimum requirements for inspection and testing. Annually perform a complete visual inspection of a ride’s structure including removing access panels where possible to do so. Special attention will be given to structural members and their connections for signs of fatigue or corrosion.

If fatigue or corrosion are found, the owner will discuss the findings with the ride’s manufacturer and implement mitigation strategies.

For orphaned amusement rides, the owner must consult a registered professional engineer. If fatigue or corrosion are found, the owner will discuss the findings and implement mitigation strategies as recommended by the registered professional engineer.

Provide documentation of the visual inspection and the findings to ODA for review.

The rules also establish the minimum number of times a ride must be inspected each year, as well as the number of inspectors that must perform that inspection.