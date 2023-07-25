Stolen car…

An arrest was made, after this car slid off of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on Sunday. The car went through the median and came to rest in a ditch. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the car may have been stolen from Fort Wayne. The driver, Jacob Langley, 29, of Fort Wayne was charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, and was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photos