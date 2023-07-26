5 hearings held in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

Two sentencing hearings were among five held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Christopher Spanos, 53, of Van Wert, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third degree felony, and nine months for violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. The sentences will run concurrently and he was given credit for seven days already served. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Zachary Ross, 27, of Grover Hill, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for vehicular assault, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for three days already served and was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family. He was also ordered to pay $32,600.89 restitution and court costs. The sentence will be served consecutive to a current Paulding County sentence.

Three other hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Jason Scott, 43, of Van Wert, changed his plea to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two years of community control, 60 days electronic house arrest with a curfew, and 30 days jail at a later date. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Jamal Pirani, 41, of Findlay, was found competent to stand trial for making terroristic threats, a third degree felony, after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo. His bond was reduced to $25,000 cash or surety along with electronic house arrest, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. August 14.

Kavon Edwards, 27, of Columbus, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case on a fifth degree felony charge of theft. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 16.