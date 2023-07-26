Annual Farm-to-Table returning to downtown Van Wert

It’s a truly unique dining experience. This year’s Farm-to-Table event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, August 5, on E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert’s popular Farm-to-Table event, offering an exceptional dining experience, is fast approaching. The culinary extravaganza will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 5, on E. Main St., directly in front of the historic Van Wert County Courthouse.

According to Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Joe Dray, Farm-to-Table is set to feature a masterfully crafted menu by culinary experts at Willow Bend. Attendees will be treated to a sumptuous feast, carefully curated to showcase the finest locally sourced ingredients in a celebration of regional flavors and artisanal craftsmanship.

This years menu includes:

Succulent steak topped with mojo gremolata

Tender braised pork with peach and apple chutney

Refreshing citrus salad

Decadent key lime pie

Luscious red berry Sangria

“The Farm-to-Table event is not just a dining experience, it’s a celebration of our community’s rich agricultural heritage and the artistry of our talented local chefs at Willow Bend,” Dray said. “By showcasing the bountiful produce from our region, we aim to emphasize the importance of supporting local businesses and fostering a sustainable food ecosystem.”

Tickets for the Farm-to-Table event are priced at $75 per person, and they are expected to sell out quickly. Attendees can purchase tickets conveniently through Main Street Van Wert’s official website or Facebook page.

The event promises to be a delightful blend of community spirit, friends, families, and food enthusiasts together for an evening of indulgence and enjoyment.

“Main Street Van Wert is grateful for the generous support from sponsors like the Van Wert County Foundation, Danfoss, Cooper Farms, and Avangrid Renewables, which make this event possible,” Dray said. “Their dedication to preserving the historic charm and fostering growth in our downtown continues to be an inspiration to us all.”