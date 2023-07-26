Heat, severe t-storms a concern of NWS

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Van Wert County and the surrounding area from 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, to midnight Friday, July 29. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, but heat index values are expected to soar over 100 degrees.

Everyone is encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, stay out out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Those who work outside should take extra precautions, including rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible, and wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

In addition to heat concerns, the National Weather Service said there is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms from this afternoon into late evening, with the main threats being strong winds and hail.