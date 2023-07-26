Local jobless rate increases slightly

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Unemployment in Van Wert County increased in June but still came in below the statewide average, according to data supplied by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Tuesday.

The county’s jobless rate went from 2.7 percent in May to 3.1 percent last month, eighth lowed in the state and the same as Auglaize, Darke, Hancock, Madison and Preble counties. Ohio’s jobless rate in June was 3.4 percent.

Mercer County had the state’s lowest job rate in June, 2.5 percent. Putnam and Wyandot counties tied for the second lowest, 2.6 percent. Around the region, Allen County’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, while Defiance County was 3.7 percent, while Paulding County was 3.4 percent.

No northwest Ohio counties ranked in the top 10 in terms of highest October unemployment rates. Meigs County had the state’s highest jobless rate, 5.3, while Athens County checked in at 5.2 percent.