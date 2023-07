VW mayor’s race starting to shape up

VW independent staff

A second person has filed paperwork to run for mayor of Van Wert.

Fred Fisher filed petitions with the Van Wert County Board of Elections. He’ll face incumbent mayor Ken Markward in November. At least one other person, Linda Agler Evans, has taken out petitions, but has yet to file.

The filing deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 9.