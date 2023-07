AED donation…

Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker and Director of Philanthropy Laney Nofer recently presented Crestview Local Schools with $2,000 for the purchase of a new AED for the district. Crestview school nurses Tina LaTurner and Allison Harting along with district secretary Lori Orsbon worked to secure the grant funding for the new medical device. Pictured from left to right are Orsbon, Baker, Nofer and Harting. Photo submitted