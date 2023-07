Brighter and better…

Thanks to concrete restoration, power washing and a paint of coat, the home side of Eggerss Stadium has a much brighter look. Upcoming work includes the installation of handrails and of course, artificial turf. Van Wert is scheduled to host Crestview August 11 in the annual scrimmage between the two schools. The first regular season home game will be August 25 vs. Bath. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent