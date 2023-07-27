Buy-Way Sale set for August 10-12

Submitted information

August 10-12 marks the 19th annual Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Yard Sales across the State of Ohio.

The historic Lincoln Highway was the first transcontinental road for automobile travel in the United States, dedicated in 1913 and extending from New York City’s Times Square to San Francisco’s Lincoln Park. Combined, various routes across Ohio comprise over 400 miles today.

Sales in previous years have seen families, neighbors and groups of all kinds selling their wares from yards, porches, barns and garages; under tents and in open-air locations.

This novel idea began in 2005 and has spawned a variety of activities from Convoy to East Liverpool on the Ohio River across from West Virginia. A number of communities have group sales in public parks and other locations. The sales will run from Thursday, August 10, through Saturday, Augusts 12. Van Wert County communities on the Lincoln Highway from west to east include Convoy, Van Wert, Middle Point and Delphos.

Visit historicbyway.com for sale locations and activities along Ohio’s Lincoln Highway.