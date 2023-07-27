Carol Lynn Thomas

Carol Lynn Thomas, 69, of Lima, passed away after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, surrounded by loving friends and family.

She was born April 19, 1954, and graduated from Van Wert High School in 1972 and began working for United Telephone Company. She worked as a customer service representative for United Telephone (now Century Link) for 45 years.

Carol Thomas

Carol saw the Beatles with her parents, Harry and Phyllis Thomas, on their first American tour in 1964. She was an enthusiastic Beatles fan all her life.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Phyllis Thomas and her brother-in-law Walter Kuhlhorst.

Carol is survived by her brother, Hugh Thomas; sister, Julie Thomas Kuhlhorst; nephew, Eric Thomas; niece, Megan Thomas; great nephew, Logan; great nieces, Abigail and Harper; best friend, Teresa Sullivan; friends and coworkers in Lima and Decatur, and beloved pet Black Cat.

Join the family for visitation from 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, followed by funeral services at 6 p.m.

Carol was a kind caretaker of neighborhood strays, and friends are encouraged to donate in memoriam to the Van Wert County Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.