Concert moved from downtown to NPAC

VW independent staff

Due to the extreme heat, Friday night’s Sweet Diezel Jenkins concert at Fountain Park has been moved to the air conditioned Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Sweet Diezel Jenkins mashes up hits of yesterday and today, adding a heavy hand of funk and a backyard feel-good party vibe with a dash of gritty juke joint smoky goodness.

The concert is the ninth in a series of Feel Good Fridays performances, presented by Van Wert Live and the Van Wert County Foundation.