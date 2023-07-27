Eggerss Stadium renovations slightly behind schedule

New artificial turf will be put down at Eggerss Stadium in early August. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Renovations aren’t going quite as quickly as hoped, but Van Wert City Schools officials are confident Eggerss Stadium will be ready for use next month.

Most notably, the new artificial turf isn’t down yet and during Wednesday night’s brief monthly meeting, Superintendent Mark Bagley told the school board that recent storms have put the project a bit behind schedule.

“They (Maumee Bay and Turf) work in Columbus and Dayton too and there’s been some bad weather south and so (it’s) the domino effect,” he explained. “We were expecting the turf to come in today but it didn’t. As of right now, we are hoping it would be done the first week of August, but they’re still on track for the home scrimmage with Crestview on as of right now.

“They’ll bring a crew in and get that done in a timely manner,” he continued. “If not, we’ll go with a contingency plan and go from there, but we have no doubt that when people walk in the stadium August 25 (home opener vs. Bath), they’re going to see some really neat things. The scoreboard is not new but it’s going to be refurbished and it’s going to look brand new. The wall will obviously be done with Cougar Pride and the cougar head, along with the stands with the handrails and the turf field.”

Bagley added parts of Phases II and III are being done during the first phase, including painting underneath the home side of the stadium.

He also said he’ll release information about legacy opportunities next week and he praised all five companies working on the product – Maumee Bay Turf, Alexander and Bebout, Trisco, County Electric and Farnum – for working well together.

In a related move, the board approved a supplemental contract with former Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton to serve as stadium renovation construction manager for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Mark Bagley talks about Eggerss Stadium.

Board members approved several hirings for the 2023-2024 school year, including Emily Vondran, kindergarten teacher; Morgan Miller, first grade teacher; Andrew Hamblett, assistant to the director of technology; Katrina Steen, early childhood center paraprofessional, and Annie Eggleston, middle school paraprofessional. The board also accepted the resignation of Lydia Whitman, early childhood center paraprofessional.

In other business, the board approved a contract for hearing/audiology services with Montgomery County Education Service Center, and a approved a contract for vision impaired services with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.

During his report to the board, Treasurer Troy Bowersock said the district enjoyed a strong year in terms of income taxes and he noted the school system is recovering from the financial effects of COVID-19. In terms of state funding, the district remains flat and he said 86 percent of the operating budget goes toward salaries and benefits.

Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest said middle school parking lot resurfacing is complete and he said transportation workers will report for safety training August 2.

Several donations were accepted with thanks, including $2,500 the Associated Charities Fund for Goedde culinary instructional needs; $1,000 from the Clara Anderson Memorial Fund for the Van Wert High School Scholastic Bowl, and $3,500 from the Helen C. Etzler to the CEO Program. The funds are being distributed by the Van Wert County Foundation.

The board also met in executive session to discuss the employment of personnel, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.