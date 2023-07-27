Lincolnview Bd. hears various updates

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education cruised through a light agenda on Wednesday. The meeting lasted just 33 minutes and along the way, Superintendent Jeff Snyder said the district is getting a financial boost in the state’s new two-year budget.

“Over a two-year period our district looks to gain over $1 million dollars,” he said. “I have no idea how the vouchers program is going to affect our district and every public school in Ohio because there’s a pot of money, a good amount of money going to the voucher program.”

Superintendent Jeff Snyder updated the school board on various topics on Wednesday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

He updated the board on the ongoing elementary renovation and addition project and said it’s progressing as expected. He also said the new lights at the soccer complex should be operational by August 1.

Snyder informed the board that the baseball and softball fields are being leveled off and he said all 2023-2024 home athletic events in the high school and middle gymnasiums will continue to be streamed free of charge. He also said there are no new developments on the Northwest Conference, other than Delphos St. John’s is still pondering an offer to join the NWC.

He added Lincolnview is still in need of substitute teachers and sub bus drivers and cooks.

Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock reported all paperwork has been filed for the district’s five-year permanent improvement levy to appear on the November ballot. She noted it’s a renewal with no new taxes and said the money can only be used for permanent improvements.

She also said Cardinal Bus Sales & Service dropped off three new buses on July 17, and the district traded in three buses. Lincolnview currently has 16 buses, including five spares.

The board accepted three resignations: Lindsay Litzenberg, sixth grade teacher; Zane Martin, elementary intervention teacher, and Sabrina Ricker, cook. Board members approved three hires: Melissa Mumma, sixth grade teacher, Ruth Brotherwood, elementary intervention specialist, and Joshua McElory, technology coordinator (three-year contract).

Cafeteria prices for the upcoming school year were given approval, along with a list of open enrollment students for the 2023-2024 school year.

In other business, the board approved several items, including:

An agreement with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for vision improved services.

Membership renewal with Northwestern Ohio Educational Research Council.

An agreement with Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative.

The board accepted a donation of $3,469.52 from the United Way of Van Wert County for the Latchkey program, and a $3,500 donation from the Richard L. and Nadie O. Klein Memorial Trust through the Van Wert County Foundation, to help pay for clothing and medical needs for needy K-8 students.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.