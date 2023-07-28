Deputies, OSHP urge caution this weekend

VW independent staff

With Wetzelland 2023 in full swing through Sunday in Grover Hill, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue to have an increased presence on county roads and state routes throughout the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said the purpose of the increased visibility is to reduce traffic crashes and identify safe driving in Van Wert County. Deputies and troopers are watching for unsafe driving, seat belt violations, distracted driving and impaired driving.

Deputies and troopers are also reminding motorists to be mindful of heavier than usual motorcycle traffic on local roads, and to look twice before crossing intersections on highways and county roads.