Dr. Stanley Dennis Swinton

Dr. Stanley Dennis Swinton, 91, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023.

He was born June 17, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, to Stanley Dennis Swiontkowski and Grace Balyard.

After high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Following his discharge from the Marines he earned a Doctor of Ophthamology. He mainly practiced ophthamology in Florida.

He is survived by a son, Stephen Swinton, of Port St. Lucie, and a daughter, Stacey Swinton. Also surviving is a sister, Eva Denardis of Monticello, New York.

Military graveside rites will be performed by the combined Honors Unit of Van Wert American Legion Post 178 and V.F.W. Post 5803 at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, at Woodland Cemetery.

Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.