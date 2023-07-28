Fall sports practices about to begin

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Fall sports practices and the golf regular-season officially get underway on Monday, July 31, for member schools of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

This week, football teams are permitted to conduct their five acclimatization days, which include two days in helmets, two days in helmets and shoulder pads, and one day in full pads with no contact. When a student-athlete has completed the five-day acclimatization period, then full contact is permitted.

Fall sports season calendars

Golf: regular season Begins July 31. Sectional tournaments begin September 25.

Girls Tennis: regular season begins August 4. Sectional tournaments begin October 2.

Field Hockey: regular season begins August 18. Regional tournaments begin October 16.

Cross Country: regular season begins August 21. District tournaments are October 21.

Soccer: regular season begins August 11. Sectional tournaments begin October 16.

Girls volleyball: regular season begins August 18. Sectional tournaments begin October 16.

Football: regular season begins August 14 (first Friday is Aug. 18). Regional playoffs begin October 27.

Heat illness precautions

Student-athletes and coaches are reminded to take precautions in hot and humid weather. The greater the humidity, the more difficult it is for the body to cool itself. The air should be tested prior to a practice or competition using a wet bulb, globe, temperature index (WBGT index), which is based on the combined effects of air temperature, relative humidity, radiant heat and air movement.

More information about the OHSAA’s concussion regulations and heat illness prevention are in the complete sports medicine regulations at: http://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports-Medicine/SportsMedicineRegulations.pdf

Statewide football schedules

The OHSAA football site has two links to statewide regular-season schedules: MaxPreps, JoeEitel.

All football playoff games on Fridays

Following a recommendation from the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association, all football playoff games during the first five rounds will be played on Friday nights. During the first two rounds (October 27 and November 3), the better seeded team in each match-up will host the game at its home field. During the third, fourth and fifth rounds (November 10, 17 and 24), the OHSAA will select neutral sites. The state championships will be hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton November 30, December 1 and 2.

Football calendar

July 31 – Official Start Date for Practice

Aug. 4-12 – Scrimmage Dates

Aug. 14 – Regular-Season Begins (first Friday is August 18)

Oct. 21 – Regular-Season Ends

Oct. 22 – Playoff Qualifiers Announced

Oct. 27 – Regional Playoffs First Round (better seeded team hosts)

Nov. 3 – Regional Quarterfinals (better seeded team hosts)

Nov. 10 – Regional Semifinals (neutral sites)

Nov. 17 – Regional Finals (neutral sites)

Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving

Nov. 24 – State Semifinals (neutral sites)

Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 – State Championships, Canton

No-contact period

August 1 through August 31 is a no-contact period for all coaches (paid and volunteer) in the team sports of baseball, basketball, boys volleyball, ice hockey, lacrosse and softball.