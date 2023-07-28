Kids and businesses enjoying the Rock Scavenger Hunt

Cormick McCoy, pictured with his mother Traci, is all smiles after finding a rock and getting his prize. Photos submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s a local activity that has become very popular in a short amount of time and it’s kept younger children active during much of July, while allowing businesses to get their names out there and treat some of the youngsters.

The Rock Scavenger Hunt for Van Wert County was organized by Cassie Weck, who borrowed the idea from her hometown of Upper Sandusky.

“I thought it would be such a great addition to the families and businesses in Van Wert County,” Weck said. “It took roughly two weeks to get everything ready and get the rocks hid. Lots of calling, messaging and picking up rocks. There were quite a few businesses I didn’t get a response from all of them, but overall everyone was so eager to join and make this a success for the kids in the community.”

“I’m getting messages daily from businesses wanting to join still, and any business are more than welcome to still join,” she added.

The scavenger hunt is geared for children 10 and under. Specially marked rocks have been hidden in four locations – Smiley Park, Franklin Park, Jubilee Park and Hiestand Woods Park.

“The original start date was July 12,” Weck said. “My daughter and I spent the day hiding all the rocks at four parks.”

Timely hints and updates have been posted on the Rock Scavenger Hunt for Van Wert County Facebook page. Once a child finds one of the rocks in the designated parks, he or she must take a picture and post it to the Rock Scavenger for Van Wert County Facebook page, then take the rock the sponsoring business to receive a small prize.

One of winners was Cormick McCoy, who found a Laudick’s Jewelry rock that had been hidden at Hiestand Woods Park. His mother, Traci McCoy, said he spent many hours checking all of the places before finding it.

“I think the most exciting part when he found it was finding out he could hide it for another kid to find,” she said.

While it’s been exciting for children and businesses, there apparently have been some people who have tried to put a damper on the scavenger hunt.

Cassie Weck

“Originally we hid about 80 rocks and some businesses did two or three,” Weck explained. “Since we first hid rocks, we have had lots more businesses join…I’d say we’re close to 100. I think almost every business has been found once, but unfortunately some rocks came up missing. We aren’t for sure what happened, but we have heard that some teens were taking them and throwing them in the woods. This is such a bummer for the kids and the businesses.”

While Weck organized the scavenger hunt, she praised all of the businesses that have make it such a successful offering.

“I couldn’t have done it without all the businesses stepping up,” she stated. “My husband owns a business, Black Swamp Lawncare, and I know how difficult it can be as a business owner to get your name out into the community. This is a great way to get your name out and give something back to the kids and families in the community.”

“Just today on Facebook someone said ‘I get excited when I see a business that I have never heard of,” she continued. “That comment right there made my heart so happy, and it’s just one of the reason I wanted to do this.”

How long will the scavenger hunt continue? That remains to be seen.

“We really don’t have an end date yet…we are thinking maybe before school starts or we’ll just continue until the fall and hopefully start again next year,” Weck said. “Almost all the businesses have been hiding their rock again so kids can keep finding them.”

To join in the fun, visit the Rock Scavenger Hunt for Van Wert County Facebook page.