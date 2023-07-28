Local events planned for August

VW independent staff

The following events will take place in Van Wert in August.

Historic Main Street Van Wert – The Farm to Table event will be from 2 p.m. to midnight. The street closure will be Main St. from Washington St. to Market St.

Black Mark Mafia, LLC – A vendor show for 2:20 Teen Center will be helfd from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, August 12. The street closure will be Jefferson St., from Main St., to Central Ave.

Superior Auto Cruise-In – The event will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at 1053 S. Shannon St., with a classic car cruise, food trucks, door prizes from NAPA and live 80’s music.