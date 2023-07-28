The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Jul. 28, 2023

Local events planned for August

VW independent staff

The following events will take place in Van Wert in August.

Historic Main Street Van Wert – The Farm to Table event will be from 2 p.m. to midnight. The street closure will be Main St. from Washington St. to Market St.

Black Mark Mafia, LLC – A vendor show for 2:20 Teen Center will be helfd from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, August 12. The street closure will be Jefferson St., from Main St., to Central Ave.

Superior Auto Cruise-In – The event will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at 1053 S. Shannon St., with a classic car cruise, food trucks, door prizes from NAPA and live 80’s music.

