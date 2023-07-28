Longtime Brumback Library director retiring next month

The Brumback Library’s Board of Trustees will begin the search for a new director to replace longtime director John Carr. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Days after being placed on leave, longtime Brumback Library Director John Carr has indicated he plans to retire.

According to a statement issued by the library’s Board of Trustees, he informed the board of his decision on Tuesday, July 25. His retirement resignation will take effect August 31.

The statement was posted on the Brumback Library’s Facebook page during the mid-afternoon hours on Friday.

The statement, which was signed by Board of Trustees President David Brumback, Vice President Kari Brumback, Secretary Sarah Burden, and trustees Karen Koch, Gary Taylor, Leslie Wilkin and Joy Miller, offered praise of Carr and cited a number of accomplishments during his 32 years as director. However, it did not address his recent suspension or the circumstances surrounding it.

Carr was placed on a five-day leave on Thursday, July 20. The leave was connected to an incident with more than one person at the library, but no other information was made available. The trustees reportedly met earlier this week, but no meeting notice was issued by the board.

Among Carr’s accomplishments listed in the statement were the introduction of technology to the library, including the addition of computer search stations and the expansion of Brumback Library branches to Middle Point, Ohio City and Wren. The trustees also noted the library was closed for just four weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fewest in Ohio, and the board said Carr organized the annual summer reading program during the summer of 2020.

The trustees also said during the search for a new director, the board will continue to work to move the library forward.

“Projects to update our technology, including our website, internal infrastructure, and Library Catalog System will continue,” the trustees said in the statement. “We look forward to sharing these with you as they begin coming online this fall.”

As of Friday evening, the library’s website appeared to be down.