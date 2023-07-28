VWACCB to present concert in Celina

VW independent staff/submitted information

CELINA — The Van Wert Area Community Concert Band has announced plans to present a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at the Harley C. Jones Memorial Rotary Amphitheater on Lake Shore Drive in Celina.

The concert will feature a variety of music to please all types of music lovers. Selections will include music of the 1970s band Journey, a medley of 70s TV sitcom themes, the Beatles, the Carpenters, Disney’s Pocahontus, and patriotic selections.

Vocal soloists for the concert will include two Celina School’s music teachers. Joel Trisel is the choir director for the middle school and high school and Katie Brautigam is the music specialist at the Intermediate building. Both of these music educators have professional vocal training and were eager and willing to share their talents for the concert.

Those planning to attend should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, and plan to enjoy an evening of band music with members from Van Wert, Elgin, Delphos, Convoy, Chat, Middle Point, Wapakoneta, Celina, Rockford. The band is direted by retired Parkway High School band director Richard Sherrick.

In the event of inclement weather the concert will be moved to the Celina Educational Complex Auditorium adjacent to the football field. Listen to WCSM radio, or look on the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page for updates.