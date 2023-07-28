VWCT ready to present Spamalot

Tickets are now available for the Van Wert Civic Theatre’s production of Monty Python’s Spamalot, to be performed at 7:30 p.m. August 3-5 and 2 p.m. August 6. Tickets are $16 each with presale tickets for those 60 and older priced at $14. Go to vwct.org or call 419.238.9689 for tickets.

The cast, directed by Griffin Waltmire with music director Perri Webb, have been working to make this last summer show one to remember. It is the first production of a new group at VWCT called AYA – adults and young adults.

The cast of Spamalot prepares for the upcoming production.

The cast includes: Grace Doctor, Reese Horstman, Emily Sehle, Carson Caprella, Emily Ayers, Alyssa Taylor, Alea Rex, Maddy Lamb, Hunter Meiring, Renee Unland, Connor Johnson, Evan Joseph, Beth Garrett, Alyssa Ketcham, Isabel Hollis, Elizabeth Johnson, Fin Foehl, Alivia Hines, Dante’ Lippi, Adara Fuerst, Elijah Foudy, Katie Knepper, Chloe Dettrow, Hailey Vogt, Tess Vonderwell, Hudson Perrott, Marcus Freewalt, Gabby Thomas, Ella Lamb, Evvy Lamb, Eddie Overmyer, Rachael Wilson, Hadley Goins, Abbie Mengerink and Courtney Wendel.