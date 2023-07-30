Larry G. Youtsey

Larry G. Youtsey, 75, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully, surround by his loved ones on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Larry was born September 5, 1947, to Lucille and Gordon Youtsey, in Van Wert, the oldest of three. Next came Marcia and Steven (with a few years in between), joined their ornery older brother in the Youtsey family. After Larry graduated from Lincolnview in 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in January of 1967. He served two tours in Vietnam and was proud to be a Vietnam War veteran.

Larry married the love of his life, Nancy, September 14, 1968. They moved to Texas for a couple of years and eventually found their way back to Van Wert. Larry and Nancy went on to have two children, Michelle and Christopher.

After 28 years, Larry retired from BF Goodrich. Next, came some of the most rewarding years. With retirement comes the freedom to focus on passions. Hunting, fishing and cars are among the countless interests he had. He loved building and crafting with his younger brother, Steve. Larry was a fix-it type of guy. Even if he didn’t know how, he was sure going to give it a try, duct tape included. He instilled this mindset into his family. He loved many things, but his family was and always will be number one. Larry became an undoubtedly proud grandfather to his three grandbabies, as he would call them. He made sure to give them the most memorable childhood you could ever imagine.

Larry is survived by his wife Nancy; two children, Michelle Yohannes of Van Wert, and Christopher Youtsey of Van Wert; three grandchildren; Eleni Yohannes (Spencer), Derek Youtsey (Samantha), and Jaden Youtsey; a sister, Marcia Taylor of Paulding, and a brother, Steven (Julie) Youtsey of Paulding.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Gordon Youtsey.

Visitation will be held from 12-3 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with a small service to follow at 3 p.m. Larry will be laid to rest at Scott Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: the charity of the donor’s choice.

To share in Larry’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.