Dray resigns, Wannemacher steps in

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

For the third time in roughly six weeks, a major shakeup has occurred in downtown Van Wert.

On the heels of Hall Block’s June dismissal as CEO of Van Wert Forward and the suspension and pending retirement of Brumback Library Director John Carr, Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Joe Dray has announced his resignation, effective immediately. He was named as director in January of 2022 but is departing to seek other employment opportunities.

Dray, Wannemacher

“I want to thank the Van Wert community for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity,” Dray said. “I truly believe in the Main Street program and the people that make the organization great and wish them the best of luck moving forward.”

“Joe played a crucial role in Main Street’s downtown events and projects during his tenure and said his guidance and drive have been a source of inspiration for our entire team and he will be greatly missed,” Main Street Van Wert Board President Quincy Thompson said in a press release.

Thompson also announced Channing Wannamacher has been named as interim executive director of Main Street Van Wert. She has been with the organization since February of this year.

“With unwavering dedication and a vision that inspires, Channing will continue to steer us towards bright horizons, and work towards making a lasting impact on those we serve in our community,” Thompson said. “We want to make downtown a vibrant place to live and be and we will continue to work towards that as a whole.”

With a major event, Farm to Table, just days away, Wannemacher expressed enthusiasm about taking on the new role.

“I am honored to step into the role of interim director at Main Street Van Wert and hope to bring a positive impact, clear vision and lots of fun to the downtown area,” she said “I wish Joe the best in his future and thank him for his dedication to Main Street. As I step into this new position I cannot wait to make new connections and build relationships within the community.”

“Come see me at Farm to Table downtown, this Saturday, August 5,” she added.

Main Street Van Wert is a 501c3 non-profit organization, located at 136 E. Main St.