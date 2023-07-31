Election related deadlines fast approaching

VW independent staff

Here are some important dates for Ohio’s upcoming elections.

Tuesday, August 8: special election day for State Issue 1, the only issue on the ballot. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Early/absentee voting is already underway.

Wednesday, August 9: nominating petitions for all non-partisan races (city or village council, school board, township trustee, township clerk), and local questions and issues for the November 7 general election, including local option petitions, must be filed with the board of elections by 4 p.m.

Monday, August 28: Write-in candidates must file declarations of intent with the board of elections by 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 10: deadline for voter registration for the November 7 general election.

Wednesday, October 11: early in-person voting begins.

Tuesday, November 7: general election day. The polls will be open throughout Ohio from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.