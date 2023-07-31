Outdoorsmen to host a pair of matches

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will offer a new match, a Rifle Steel Target Match at the club at 9093 Ringwald Road on Saturday, August 5. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the match will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The match will be comprised of targets set at distances between 100-200 yards and the targets will be a variety of different sizes to challenge each participant. The minimum caliber rifle is .223 and the maximum is 30.06/.308. Participants may choose either prone or sitting position. It is open to members and non-members alike.

The fee is $5, and you may run the course as many times as you like with no additional fees.

For more information, you may contact the match director at 419.203.8662.

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will also host a CMP sanctioned M-1 Garand match for members and non-members Saturday, August 19, at the club. The safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m. and the match will start at 9:45 a.m.

Any military rifle may be used such as an M-1 Garand, AR 15, and other such rifles. You may use iron sights or scoped rifles. Once you shoot in the match, you will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. If you do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match

The also has an AR-15 for participants that might wish to try it out. The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. If you need to purchase ammo to shoot in this match, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 35 rounds, and AR-15 ammo is $18.00 for 35 rounds which includes the target fee. This needs to be used to shoot in the match, no extraneous purchases are allowed.

For more information, go to www.vwoutdoorsmen.com or call 419.203.8662.