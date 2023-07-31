State Issue 1 to be discussed in Paulding

VW independent staff

PAULDING — State Issue 1 will be the topic of discussion of an informational meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight (Monday, July 31) at the OSU Extension Center at the Paulding County Fairgrounds in Paulding.

The meeting will feature comments from Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) and State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland). All are welcome to attend and light refreshments will be provided.

If approved, the ballot measure would raise the threshold to amend the Ohio Constitution from a simple majority to 60 percent. It is the only issue on the August 8 special election ballot.