Wren receives hefty amount of rain

VW independent staff

A storm that moved through Van Wert County during the overnight hours on Saturday, July 29, officially dumped 2.47 inches of rain in Wren.

According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, some spots east of Wren reported receiving 4.5 inches of rain.

McCoy also said Van Wert officially received 1.22 inches from the overnight storm.