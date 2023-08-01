David Scott Lape

David Scott Lape , 73, passed away at his Lima residence at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

He was born April, 28, 1950, in Adrian, Michigan, a son of John (Big John) Lape Sr. and Margaret (Ireland) who are both deceased.

His survivors include a son, Jeffrey Lape of Ohio City; daughters, Jana (Ronald) Lowe of Van Wert, Michelle Dowdley of Lima and Nichole (Edward Ward) Antus, of Lima, and 11 grandchildren. There are also several other children who Dave raised as his own. Also surviving are a brother, Donald (Diane) Lape and a sister-in-law, Linda Lape and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, John (Jack) Jr. Lape and Dennis Lape and a grandchild, Xander Lowe.

Dave had been employed as an assembler at Wal-Mart for 30 years. He had attended Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with grandchildren and other family members. He was a very loyal fan of the Van Wert Cougars and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at Brickner Funeral home, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. The family would like visitors to wear Cougar or Ohio State shirts. Following the service the family would like to have their friends join them at Smiley Park for fishing and fellowship.

