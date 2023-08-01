Fredrick Carl “Fred” Fegley

Frederick Carl “Fred” Fegley, 52, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo.

Fred Fegley

Fred was born October 20, 1970 in Columbus, the son of Roger D. and Carolyn K. Fegley. He was a 1989 graduate of Crestview High School, where he was a dedicated member of the marching band. After high school, Fred graduated from Northwest Business College with a degree in business. He also attended Wright State, Lake Campus and Ohio State Lima where he studied education. He enjoyed every opportunity to learn and to teach, which was evident in his time spent substitute teaching with various schools in the surrounding areas.

Fred was a member of the Convoy United Methodist Church, where he played the drums in the worship band.

Fred was a beloved son, father, brother, and friend. He never met a stranger, and his personality is one that will never be forgotten. Fred was a faithful fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Red Wings, and NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick. He also enjoyed sharing his love for ‘80s rock bands, such as KISS and AC/DC.

Fred is survived by his parents; his sister, Tracy S. Fegley, and his two daughters, Alyssa K. (Caleb) Bender, and Emily A. Fegley.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carl and Lois Fegley, and his maternal grandparents, Carl and Kathryn Matthews.

Per his request, Fred will be cremated following his selfless act of organ donation. A celebration of life will be held from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. In tribute to Fred’s love of sports and rock music, please wear your favorite sports or band memorabilia.