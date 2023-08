Gay St. fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department was called on to extinguish a house fire in the 200 block of Gay St. early Tuesday. The call came in at approximately 12:15 a.m. after the blaze broke out in the kitchen. The blaze was quickly brought under control but still caused heavy damage. The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County CERT were at the scene as well. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer