Mary Eliza (Boaz) McGuire

Mary Eliza (Boaz) McGuire, 67, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Adams Woodcrest Health Center in Decatur.

Mary McGuire

She was born September 27, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky, the daughter of Franklin C. and Vivian A. (Mosley) Boaz.

Survivors include a sister, Sandra Reynolds of Van Wert; five brothers Michael (Tina) Boaz, Peter (Nichole) Boaz, and Robert Gay of Van Wert, John (Danielle) Boaz of Hudson, Florida, and Matthew (Angie) Boaz of Powell; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and her adopted son Iassca Jackson of Indianapolis.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Mark Boaz, Colonel Boaz, and Edward Gay.

Mary worked as a long haul truck driver, a welder, a corrections administrator, a small business owner, a leader with the Boy Scouts of America and above all else, was a servant of God on numerous church boards in cities where she lived during her life.

A celebration of Mary’s life is being planned at a later date.