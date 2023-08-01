Random Thoughts: practices, turf, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a new sports season, what’s to come, the Monday Mailbag, NFL running backs, new turf, and college conference expansion.

Fall sports practices

Fall sports practices are underway and the county’s first high school athletic event of the regular season will be held this Friday, when Van Wert’s golf team competes in the Celina Lynx Invite, while Lincolnview’s boys golf team hosts Wayne Trace and Fairview at Hickory Sticks.

Coming up

In the coming days, the VW independent will again make preseason predictions for the NWC and WBL football races.

The VW independent will also feature detailed previews of Crestview and Van Wert’s football teams, along with other fall sports previous and features, and of course, Pigskin Pick’Em will return will return its seventh season.

In terms of preseason predictions, let’s just say it could be a very interesting year in the NWC. I already have a preseason favorite in mind for the WBL.

Monday Mailbag

The first Monday Mailbag of the fall sports season will appear on Monday, August 17. Your thoughts, comments and questions are welcome at sports@thevwindependent.com.

Running backs

Dear NFL running backs,

Stop holding out for contract extensions. You have a contract, finish it out, then work toward an extension. If someone is telling you to hold out, they’re giving you bad advice. Ask Le’Veon Bell.

P.S. It may not be the figure you’re looking for, but you’re still going to be compensated handsomely.

Turf

Here’s hoping artificial turf is installed and ready to go at Eggerss Stadium in time for the August 11 scrimmage/jamboree between Van Wert and Crestview.

Expansion

Here we go again…more changes in college conferences.

Colorado is going back to the Big-12 (they should have never left) and that’s supposed to trigger more moves. The Big-12 is now said to be interested in adding Arizona and if that happens, looking for Oregon and Washington to perhaps wind up in the Big 10, which would leave the Pac-12 in a dire state.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.