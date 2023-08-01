Some of W. Main St. to close Wednesday

Submitted information

The 100 block of W. Main St. in Van Wert will be closed during the morning some of the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, August 2, for asphalt repairs, and work will be done on N. Washington St. The crew will start with asphalt on North Washington St. at 4:30 a.m. and flaggers will be present to direct traffic. The street closure on W. Main St. will begin at 8 a.m. and the goal is to be done by 2 p.m.

Parking will still be available but no thru traffic will be allowed from Washington St. to Jefferson St.