The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Van Wert Fire Department responded to this three vehicle crash late Monday afternoon. It happened at approximately 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Van Wert Decatur Road. The driver of the pickup truck turned from 224 onto Van Wert Decatur Road and into the path of the two cars. No injuries were reported. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer