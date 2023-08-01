Two vehicle crash…

These two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Liberty-Union Road. It occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, when the van with five occupants attempted to cross the eastbound lanes lanes of U.S. 30 and was hit by the Jeep with three occupants. EMT squads from Convoy and Van Wert Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene, but the occupants declined treatment. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer