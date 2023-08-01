VWCS announces Legacy Program for Eggerss Stadium

As renovations continue, legacy naming rights are now available around Eggerss Stadium. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Editor’s note: this is the first part of a three-part series about the ongoing renovation project at Eggerss Stadium in downtown Van Wert. Along with this information on legacy naming rights, another story below explains Phase I of the project. A story that will appear on Wednesday will look ahead to Phases II and III.

VW independent staff/submitted information

Eggerss Stadium was dedicated to the people of Van Wert 87 years ago, in the fall of 1936. The stadium has served fans and citizens of Van Wert through great teams with a competitive spirit that represents Van Wert athletics at a high level.

The passage of the 20-year, 1.15 mill bond issue in May of 2022 ignited the renovation project that will allow the stadium to be used for football games and a variety of other activities. Not only will the renovation project be a preservation of the past, it will also serve as a springboard for new opportunities.

While at the stadium on Monday, Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley said now is the perfect time to give back and share the long-standing legacy a renovated stadium can provide to the community.

“In the past, we have not embraced the idea of legacy naming rights for key parts of the stadium,” he stated. “Now is the perfect time to give alumni, fans, businesses, and supporters the chance to leave their mark on this historical gem.”

The Eggerss Stadium name itself is not up for consideration but several high-profile areas are.

“It’s important to understand these naming rights are in perpetuity and will last the full life of the stadium and with comprehensiveness and the quality of the renovations taking place, the stadium will provide a great space for decades to come,” he said.

The following are available as once in a lifetime legacy rights:

Cougar press box

Naming of the field along with the complex entrance

Cougar Pride Wall

New/future band bleachers

Victory Tunnel under the stadium

Training room under the stadium

Cougar home locker room

New handicap landing

New plaza area with benches and tables

Concessions under the stadium

South end zone ticket booth

South end zone concessions

South end zone restrooms

Perimeter fence around the field

Goal post nets (10 years or life of the nets)

Any business, organization or individual interested in being part of perpetual naming rights should contact Bagley at 419.203.5296 or John White at 419.203.1217 for more information.