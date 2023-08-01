VWHS Class of 1973 to hold reunion

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1973 is planning on an array of events for its 50th reunion during the last weekend of August.

The options on Friday, August 25, are Van Wert’s home opening football game vs. Bath on the brand new turf at Eggerss Stadium, or an evening on the outdoor patio at Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197. Both events will start at 7 p.m. and the Elks patio will continue to be open after the game. A cash bar will be available.

Saturday, August 26, will begin with a morning golf outing at Hickory Sticks Golf Course. The “main event” will take place at the Elks Lodge and will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m. (cash bar available), with refreshments and munchies. There will be a meeting that will take place at 6:45 p.m. Photos will also be taken at 6:45 and will be available for purchase later in the evening. A buffet dinner will begin at 7 p.m. will be available for $25 per person. If you are interested in the catered dinner, please RSVP by August 14.

The reunion will end on Sunday with breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Van Wert American Legion. Food may be ordered off the menu. This will be held in the reserved room and will provide space for coffee, breakfast, and gathering until noon.

Anyone with questions or anyone who would like to RSVP should contact Brenda Weaver at (call or text) 419.203.7059 or email Garden_Gypsy@yahoo.com.