Crestview readies for new school year

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Middle School and High School students in grades 7-12 may pick up class schedules for the 2023-2024 school year between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. August 9-11 in the student services office. In addition, an evening schedule and laptop pickup for students in grades 7-12 will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 10.

During this time, middle school and high school students may pay student fees and pick up their laptops ($25 insurance fee).

Students enrolled in driver’s education must pay for the course by Monday, August 14. All other high school student fees will be accessed after the last day for possible high school schedule changes, August 23.

For fee payment, parents who utilize the EZPay credit card/online payment program will incur a four percent convenience fee accessed by EZPay.

Registration for students new to Crestview Middle School and/or Crestview High School will begin from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, August 4. Call the student services department to set up an appointment, 419.749.9100, ext. 6000.

The Final Forms platform is also open to complete beginning-of-the-year forms. Access to the platform can be found at www.crestviewknights.com >Final Forms>Parent Login.

For incoming sixth-grade middle school students, orientation will be held on at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 9. Laptops can be paid for and picked up at that time. Parents will be mailed and emailed with further information this week.

The first day of school for students will be 8 a.m. Thursday, August 17.