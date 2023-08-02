Defendants change their pleas in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Four people changed their pleas to various criminal charges during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Brittany Pessefall, 26, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and grand theft of a motor vehicle, both fourth degree felonies. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail and will be released upon arrangement of inpatient treatment. In addition, she was sentenced to three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment including drug court. She was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

James W. Vibbert, 60, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Connor Manson, 19, of Toledo, changed his plea to guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9:30 a.m. September 13.

Torrey Moss, 30, of Lorain, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. September 6. Moss also admitted to violating his bond by failing to maintain his address with probation. New bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Two other defendants admitted to bond violations.

Adrian Daniels, 23, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by being convicted of a misdemeanor while on bond. His bond was continued at $10,000 cash.

Jeffrey Kallas, 22, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond for failure to appear; New bond at $10,000 cash or surety and he was held in contempt of court and was sentenced to three days in jail. A further pre-trial was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 9.

In addition to those hearings, Cody Gheen, 27, Van Wert, appeared for arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 23.