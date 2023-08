Grant to go toward local recycling

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — A state grant of $60,847 will be used by the Van Wert Solid Waste Management District to purchase recycling equipment.

It’s one of 99 grants totaling $6.3 million statewide from the Ohio EPA to implement recycling, litter prevention, market development, and scrap tire recycling programs. The grants were announced earlier this week by the EPA.