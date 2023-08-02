Lincolnview announces back to school info
Lincolnview Local Schools will be holding its annual open house from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, August 14. This evening serves as an open house for parents and K-12 students to visit their classrooms, meet their teachers, and bring their supplies to the school.
Pick up for class schedules for 7th-12th graders will take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, through Friday, August 11 in the Jr. High/High School office. Students may also pick up their schedules during open house on August 14.
First day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, August 16. Students new to the Lincolnview school district who have not yet scheduled classes for this upcoming school year should come to the district office at 15945 Middle Point Road, Van Wert, or call 419.968.2226 for more information and to register.
The Lincolnview Elementary and Jr. High school supply lists are posted online at www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us.
Some other information of note:
- Base lunch prices for the 2023-24 school year is posted on the school’s website.
- Please have all completed vaccinations before the first day of school. Anyone with questions should call Lincolnview Elementary at 419.968.2351 or the Lincolnview Jr.High/High School office at 419.968.2214.
- 2023-24 kindergarten parents should go to Lincolnview’s website and click on the “Parents tab” top of page and then click on “Elementary Parent Teacher Scheduler” to schedule upcoming appointments with the kindergarten staff for your child’s testing.
